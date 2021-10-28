Cheil Worldwide Inc Q3 net profit up 19.9 pct. to 50.7 bln won
15:40 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 50.7 billion won (US$43.3 million), up 19.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 70.2 billion won, up 18 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 24.3 percent to 853.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
