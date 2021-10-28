Hyundai Glovis Q3 net income up 12.8 pct. to 183.1 bln won
15:49 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 183.1 billion won (US$156.5 million), up 12.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 95.2 percent on-year to 315 billion won. Revenue increased 47.3 percent to 5.4 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)