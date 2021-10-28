BNK Financial Group Q3 net profit up 94.2 pct. to 286.2 bln won
15:49 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 286.2 billion won (US$244.6 million), up 94.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 91.8 percent on-year to 367.1 billion won. Sales increased 27.4 percent to 1.46 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
