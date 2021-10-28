S. Korea, Central American nations discuss strengthening ties in high-level talks
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and seven Central American countries discussed ways to deepen relations in various areas, including investment and trade, in senior-level talks held Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Choi Jong-kun, first vice minister of foreign affairs, hosted the first "special roundtable" with foreign and trade vice ministers from seven Central American nations -- Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize and Panama -- in Seoul.
The consultations touched on measures to boost the comprehensive cooperation between the countries.
The Central American vice ministers expressed hopes to expand collaboration with South Korea in investment, trade, agriculture, eco-friendly infrastructure and digital government services among others, according to the ministry
Senior officials from the U.S. Vice President's office and the State Department were also present at the meeting to join efforts to strengthen regional cooperation.
The talks also reaffirmed support from the seven Central American countries for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.
Based on the progress made in the discussions, the ministry said it plans to hold regular meetings with the Central American nations and increase cooperation with other friendly countries, such as Spain and Mexico.
In June, President Moon Jae-in held a virtual summit with the leaders of eight Central American nations that form the Central American Integration System, widely known as SICA. South Korea joined it in 2012 as an extra-regional observer.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)