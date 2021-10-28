Russian charged with cyber theft crime extradited to U.S.: ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has extradited a Russian member of a multinational cyber crime organization charged in the United States with developing and distributing malicious software for money laundering and theft, officials said Thursday.
The justice ministry said the unidentified Russian national, alleged to have stolen over US$2 million from companies and individuals while working as a member of a cyber crime gang responsible for developing the malware Trickbot, was deported to the U.S. on Oct. 20.
According to the ministry, the Russian was charged in the Northern District Court in Ohio in August for his alleged involvement in cyber theft using Trickbot.
The person was detained by South Korean prosecutors after the ministry received an emergency extradition request from the U.S. Department of Justice on May 25.
A Seoul court later reviewed the U.S. request and approved the hand off on Sept. 2. An order to extradite the suspect was made by the justice minister late last month, according to the ministry.
