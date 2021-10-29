(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 29)

Now, the Moon Jae-in administration should admit its economic failure. President Moon's "income-led" growth policy has seen little progress in reviving the economy. He has only focused on increasing the minimum wage sharply, hoping that increases in income would expand private consumption, the production of goods and then investment. But the government has failed to create such a virtuous cycle. The spread of the coronavirus has aggravated the situation. Moon must scrap his ill-conceived policies, and instead push for deregulation and encourage innovation to revitalize the economy. He must take bolder action before it is too late, as his presidency ends next May.