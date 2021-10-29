Friday's weather forecast
09:00 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/10 Sunny 20
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 20
Suwon 19/09 Sunny 20
Cheongju 19/08 Sunny 20
Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 18/05 Sunny 20
Gangneung 18/10 Sunny 20
Jeonju 20/08 Sunny 10
Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/08 Sunny 10
Busan 20/13 Sunny 20
(END)