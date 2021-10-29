Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #naval weapons #development project

S. Korea to develop homegrown naval interception system

09:44 October 29, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will launch a project next month to develop a homegrown naval interception system designed to protect warships from hostile aircraft and missiles, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said the project aims to develop the Close In Weapon System-II (CIWS-II) -- a ship-based gun capable of countering incoming attacks in the final stage of the Navy's multilayered interception program -- by 2027.

The Navy currently employs final-stage interception systems imported from the United States and the Netherlands.

The CIWS-II project will use domestically developed technologies to counter various types of threats, such as those from hostile sea skimming missiles and infiltrating high-speed boats, DAPA said.

Once developed, the system will be mounted on major naval ships, including destroyers currently in development under the Korean Destroyer Next Generation project.

This image released by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Oct. 29. 2021, shows the concept of the homegrown close-in weapon system. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK