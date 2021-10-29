Defending KBO champions Dinos eliminated from postseason contention

The quartet was found to have met with two outside guests for beers in a room at their road hotel in Seoul on July 5, at a time when private gatherings of more than four people were being banned in the capital city. Of the six people at the hotel room, only Park Min-woo, who had been fully vaccinated, escaped COVID-19 infection. The outbreak within the Dinos forced the KBO to postpone a week's worth of games in July, leading to a second-half calendar crunch.