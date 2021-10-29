SK Ie Technology turns to black in Q3
09:46 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 36.1 billion won (US$30.8 million), turning from a loss of 5.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 41 percent on-year to 41.7 billion won. Revenue increased 28.5 percent to 152.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 18.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
