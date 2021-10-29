Doosan Bobcat Q3 net profit down 21.2 pct to 54.4 bln won
15:33 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 54.4 billion won (US$46.6 million), down 21.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 16.5 percent on-year to 129.6 billion won. Sales increased 42.5 percent to 1.54 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)