Mando Q3 net profit down 33.6 pct. to 26 bln won
15:44 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 26 billion won (US$22.3 million), down 33.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 53.2 billion won, down 19 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.4 percent to 1.43 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
