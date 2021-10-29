Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:21 October 29, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Oct. 25 -- No unusual N.K. military activities after S. Korean space rocket launch: JCS

-- End-of-war declaration is 'most symbolic' trust-building step, key momentum for talks: Seoul envoy

26 -- N. Korea accuses U.N. special rapporteur of 'distorting reality'

-- U.S., S. Korea aligned on N. Korea, but may differ on sequence of steps: NSA Sullivan

27 -- S. Korea, U.S. to continue 'serious and in-depth' talks on end-of-war declaration: official

28 -- N. Korea slams U.S., some western countries for skipping U.N. meeting on racism

-- N. Korea stays mum on ex-president Roh's death despite his feat in inter-Korean ties

29 -- U.S. conducting in-depth review of Korean War's end declaration: U.S. official

-- N. Korea seen preparing to reopen border with China amid economic woes
(END)

