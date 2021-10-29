Hanwha Q3 net profit up 25.7 pct. to 515.7 bln won
16:18 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 515.7 billion won (US$441.3 million), up 25.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 573.2 billion won, down 9.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.9 percent to 13.41 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
