Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea slams U.S., some western countries for skipping U.N. meeting on racism
SEOUL -- North Korea rebuked the United States and other western nations Thursday for having double standards on human rights and racism, taking issue with their absence from a recent symbolic U.N. meeting.
In a note posted on the foreign ministry's website, North Korea criticized the U.S., Britain and others for not taking part in a high-level meeting at the U.N. General Assembly last month to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action that calls for racial justice.
N. Korea builds more houses in Samjiyon under major development project
SEOUL -- North Korea has completed building 1,000 more houses in the northwestern city of Samjiyon near the border with China, state media reported Thursday, as part of a major development project under way at the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father.
"Shock brigade" members of the 216 Division "made the shining achievements of concluding the construction of all the dwelling houses they were tasked to fulfill," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Developing the city has been one of Kim's pet projects since taking office in late 2011.
N. Korea calls for implementing five-year economic plan at Cabinet meeting
SEOUL -- North Korea has held a Cabinet meeting and urged officials to put utmost efforts to accomplish the country's five-year economic development plan, state media reported Wednesday.
The enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet took place via video links the previous day, chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun, with Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun making a report on the country's economic performance, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N. Korea accuses U.N. special rapporteur of 'distorting reality'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday rebuked the U.N. special rapporteur on its human rights situation for "distorting our reality" and acting "at the urging of the United States" as the country responded to his recent criticism of the regime.
In the remarks carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the spokesperson for the Korea Association for Human Rights Studies berated Tomas Ojea Quintana for having accused the North of rights violations during a recent U.N. General Assembly session.
