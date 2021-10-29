Lee Young-ae to challenge new type of character in upcoming comedy 'Inspector Koo'
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Star actress Lee Young-ae might not be the first casting option for directors of comedy TV series or films due to her elegant or charismatic appearances in previous projects, like the historical TV drama "Daejanggeum" (2003) and the psychological thriller "Sympathy for Lady Vengeance" (2005).
But the actress chose the upcoming comedy crime drama "Inspector Koo" as her first small screen project since the historical romance "Saimdang, Memoir of Colors" (2017), saying she seeks to keep challenging herself with new and different roles.
"All actors might strive to show different colors in every work," Lee said in a press conference streamed online on Friday. "I thought the new series can give opportunities to pull off new images and characters of myself."
In "Inspector Koo," Lee takes the role of insurance investigator Koo Kyung-yi, a former police detective who lives a reclusive life after her husband's death. Upon facing crime scenes perfectly staged by a serial killer, she starts to search for clues.
The 50-year old actress said the new series is entertaining enough to catch her interest from her first reading of the screenplay, which has a fun twist of genres, ranging from comedy, thriller and hard-boiled crime drama.
"The scenario was so strange and unique that I couldn't understand the plot although I read it over and over again," she said. "But it became more interesting and entertaining and I loved it."
In teasers and still images, she plays a computer game with a disheveled appearance composed of frizzy hair and stained pajamas, surrounded by piles of fast food boxes and beer cans. She even catches a fly with her bare hand.
Director Lee Jung-heum said he had wanted the actress' casting against type as "Inspector Koo" is filled with atypical characters and erratic ideas.
"The show is far from predictions or cliches. The story moves unpredictably," he said. "At the same time, I wanted to twist and even break the images of my actors. Lee Young-ae's transformation will be most impressive."
The 12-episode "Inspector Koo" will premiere on local cable channel JTBC on Saturday and will be also available on Netflix simultaneously.
