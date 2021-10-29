Amorepacific Q3 net profit up 450 pct. to 38.5 bln won
16:24 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 38.5 billion won (US$32.9 million), up 450 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 10.2 percent on-year to 50.3 billion won. Revenue increased 1.9 percent to 1.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 29.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
