Hotel Shilla remains in red in Q3
16:28 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 1.2 billion won (US$996,064), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 20.9 billion, compared with a loss of 19.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 10.1 percent to 968.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 57.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
