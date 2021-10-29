(LEAD) Amorepacific Group Q3 net income up over sixfold
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group said Friday its third-quarter net profit rose more than sixfold from a year ago on the back of robust performances in its key subsidiary.
Net income came to 45.5 billion won (US$38.9 million) in the quarter, compared with 7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit for the July-September period fell 15.2 percent on-year to 51.7 billion won.
Sales increased 0.5 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
Amorepacific Corp., a key subsidiary of Amorepacific Group, reported its net profit rose more than fivefold to 38.5 billion won in the third quarter from a year ago on the back of increased domestic sales.
