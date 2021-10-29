Hyosung Advanced Materials Q3 net profit up 959.1 pct. to 99.6 bln won
17:35 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 99.6 billion won (US$85.2 million), up 959.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 1078 percent on-year to 139.9 billion won. Revenue increased 51.9 percent to 967.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
