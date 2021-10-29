Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
N. Korea seen preparing to reopen border with China amid economic woes
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be making earnest preparations to reopen its train routes with China after a period of COVID-19-induced border controls, Seoul officials said Friday.
Cha Duck-chul, deputy spokesperson of the unification ministry, said that South Korea has detected signs indicating preparations for a trade resumption in the regions bordering China, such as the construction of a quarantine facility.
-----------------
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk to deliver speech at local online forum next month
SEOUL -- "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will talk about his stories behind the smash hit Netflix drama in a local online forum next month, the event's organizer said Friday.
At the SBS D Forum to be held Nov. 18, Hwang will deliver a speech, titled "The Portrayals of the Times, Things We Have to Talk About," sharing his experience on his theatrical works and the social impact of the global success of "Squid Game," according to the SBS TV station.
-----------------
E-commerce grocer Market Kurly seeking domestic IPO
SEOUL -- South Korean online grocery delivery platform Market Kurly said Friday it aims to go public in the domestic market in 2022 as part of efforts to help hone its competitiveness.
Market Kurly said it has picked NH Investment and two other brokerage houses as co-lead managers for its initial public offering (IPO) slated for the first half of next year.
-----------------
S. Korea to fully resume in-person school classes from Nov. 22: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea will fully resume in-person school classes next month in line with the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme, the education ministry said Friday.
In-person attendance at kindergarten, elementary, middle and high schools will resume nationwide on Nov. 22, following this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a state-run university entrance exam, on Nov. 18, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Increase in crowd capacity arrives at opportune moment for baseball, football leagues
SEOUL -- As South Korea tries to take baby steps back to normal life during the coronavirus pandemic, fan experience in baseball and football, two of the country's biggest sports, is about to change for the better, too.
For one, you can now have the ballpark staple of chicken and beer, colloquially called "chimaek," starting next week, if you're fully vaccinated.
-----------------
SK hynix to buy local foundry firm for 576 bln won
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, said Friday it signed a deal to buy a local chip contract manufacturer for 575.68 billion won (US$492 million), as part of efforts to enhance its presence in the non-memory sector.
SK hynix said the acquisition of Key Foundry, the 8-inch wafer foundry manufacturer, from Magnus private investment partnership (PEF), will help double the company's chip contract manufacturing capacity.
-----------------
Regulator OKs E-Mart's takeover of eBay Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Friday it has approved a deal by E-Mart Inc., a discount store chain under Shinsegae Group, to buy the Korean unit of U.S. e-commerce giant eBay Inc.
In June, E-Mart signed a deal with eBay to acquire an 80 percent stake in eBay Korea for 3.44 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), a move expected to bring seismic change to the country's online shopping sector.
