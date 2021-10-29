(2nd LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
19:46 October 29, 2021
ROME, Italy, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday asked Pope Francis to visit North Korea to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula, and the pope said he is willing to do so if he receives an invitation from the North.
Moon, who made the offer during a meeting with the pope at the Vatican earlier in the day, told Pope Francis a papal visit to North Korea will serve as momentum for bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Moon arrived in Rome on Thursday for the meeting with Pope Francis and the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit over the weekend.
