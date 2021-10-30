USTR Tai to visit S. Korea next month for talks
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) --- U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai will visit South Korea next month as part of a three-nation trip that will also take her to Japan and India, her office said Friday.
Tai will be accompanied by Deputy USTR Sarah Bianchi on her visit that will begin Nov. 15.
They will "travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," the office of the USTR said in a press release.
It will mark the first visit to Seoul by the top U.S. trade official since 2011.
The USTR will arrive in Japan on Nov. 15, followed by a five-day trip to Seoul from Nov. 18.
Her trip will end in India as she will return home on Nov. 24.
The U.S. is South Korea's second-largest trading partner, and South Korea is the U.S.' sixth largest.
