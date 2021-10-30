Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- In-person school classes to resume from Nov. 22 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Schools to fully resume in-person classes from Nov. 22 (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme to begin, fresh cluster breakthrough cases stoke concerns (Donga llbo)
-- DP presidential nominee Lee pledges 25 tln-won COVID-19 relief package (Segye Times)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme to start amid concerns over virus resurgence (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Schools, kindergartens to resume in-person classes from Nov. 22 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gathering limit raised to 12 people in non-metropolitan areas, schools to resume in-person classes from Nov. 22 (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Top IB executives predict a Fed rate hike next year, dismiss inflation woes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- DRAM price falls 9 pct, clouds Q4 outlook for memory chipmakers (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)