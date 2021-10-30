Saturday's weather forecast
09:01 October 30, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/11 Cloudy 20
Incheon 18/12 Sunny 60
Suwon 18/10 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 18/09 Sunny 20
Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 18/07 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/09 Sunny 20
Jeonju 19/09 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/10 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/15 Sunny 20
Daegu 17/08 Sunny 20
Busan 20/13 Sunny 20
