N.K. propaganda outlet calls S. Korea's Nuri space rocket launch 'failure'
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet described South Korea's "half-success" launch of its first homegrown space rocket as "a definite failure," saying the South has a long way to go before proving its launch capabilities.
Quoting what it claims to be "comments from South Korean and foreign experts," the Echo of Unification, an anti-Seoul propaganda outlet, reported that the ultimate goal of the rocket launch was to send the dummy satellite into the orbit, which Nuri, or the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, failed to accomplish during last week's launch.
The Nuri rocket was successfully launched from the country's southwest coast on Oct. 21, flying to a target altitude of 700 kilometers.
But it failed to put its 1.5-ton dummy satellite into orbit.
If successful, it would have made South Korea the seventh country to have developed a space launch vehicle that can carry a more than 1-ton satellite. South Korea plans to conduct another launch of the Nuri space rocket next year.
It is the first time a North Korean media outlet has run a report on the Nuri rocket launch.
The outlet reported that "the technological skills of Nuri are still 10 to 20 years behind," and that the South has "a long way to go before it proves its launching ability and competitiveness," quoting another expert.
