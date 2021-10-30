With 1st place at stake, Lions and Wiz to clash in KBO tiebreaker game

In one of the wildest finishes in KBO's 39-year history, all five playoff berths were up for grabs entering Saturday. The Wiz, the Lions and the LG Twins all had a chance to finish first. The Doosan Bears, in fourth place prior to Saturday, had secured at least a spot in the wild card game, but the Landers could still snatch the fourth seed with a victory. Meanwhile, the Kiwoom Heroes began the day in sixth place and a combination of their victory and a Landers loss would get them into the wild card contest.

