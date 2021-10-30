Go to Contents
Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations

23:09 October 30, 2021

By Kim Deok-hyun

ROME, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed Saturday to step up efforts to boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing nations, the presidential office said.

Moon met with the European Union leader on the sidelines of this year's summit of the Group of 20 major economies that opened in the Italian capital on Saturday for a two-day run.

The two leaders agreed to jointly take steps to increase the supply of vaccines to developing nations in a smooth and equitable manner as the pandemic has proven that no one is safe until everyone is safe, the presidential office said in a statement.

They also discussed bilateral trade issues and cooperation on climate change responses as well as ways to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moon gave high marks to the EU's cooperation with South Korea as Seoul's vaccination rate exceeded a key milestone of 70 percent earlier this month.

Moon also briefed the EU leader on the recent situation of the Korean Peninsula and asked the EU to continue to work together to establish peace on the peninsula, according to the statement.

President Moon Jae-in (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a photo before holding a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome on Oct. 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

