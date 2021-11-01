(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 1)

Without a doubt, these are demands that would jeopardize the nation's security, and yet the Moon administration is pushing almost blindly for an end-of-war declaration -- or even for inter-Korean dialogue to that end. The North, which had been unresponsive to the South's proposals at first, seems to be seeking to take advantage of Moon's obsession. It has offered preconditions just for discussion of the issue, not for an end-of-war declaration itself.