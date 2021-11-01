(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 1)

A possible visit to North Korea by Pope Francis, the religious leader of 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, could carry significant meaning. It could also have positive implications on Moon's push for an official declaration of the end of the Korean War which was halted in 1953 with an armistice, but not a peace treaty. In addition, it could help create an atmosphere conducive to improving inter-Korean ties and resuming the denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang. U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the proposed papal visit to the North as good news.