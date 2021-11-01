(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 1)

Medical professionals warn about the possibility of a rapid surge in cases just two to three weeks from now. Many of them also warn about breakthrough infections. It is not the time to lower our guard. Even after the transition to the "With Corona" policies, a high vaccination rate is still crucial. After the global spread of the Delta variant, in particular, we must abide by basic public health rules, including wearing masks and washing hands, if our living with Covid-19 is to be a success. It's all up to us.

