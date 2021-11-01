No unusual N.K military activities detected: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has detected no unusual North Korean military activities, its officials said Monday, following a report that Pyongyang appears to be preparing for an additional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test.
On Friday, 38 North, a U.S.-based website monitoring the North, said that recent commercial satellite imagery indicated continued activity "consistent with preparations for additional testing" of SLBMs at a shipyard in Sinpo on the North's east coast.
"Our military is keeping close tabs on related activities while maintaining close cooperation between the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a regular press briefing.
"As of yet, there isn't anything more we can explain," he added.
Last month, the North fired off a new SLBM in yet another setback to the South's drive for peace.
