Girl group ITZY to debut in Japan next month
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY will debut in the Japanese market next month with a new album, according to its agency JYP Entertainment on Monday.
The agency announced the group will release a Japanese-language compilation album titled "IT'z ITZY" on Dec. 22, including its hit numbers, such as "Dalla Dalla," "Icy," "Wannabe," "Not Shy" and "Loco."
Ahead of the album's release, the group unveiled Japanese versions of the songs and their music videos Monday.
ITZY, composed of five members, debuted in the Korean music market in 2019 with the single album "IT'z Different."
The group has recently drawn attention from Japanese fans, topping the country's iTunes charts with its first full-length album "Crazy In Love," released on Sept. 24.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)