Renault Samsung's Oct. sales jump 54 pct on exports

15:44 November 01, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday its sales jumped 54 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports.

Renault Samsung sold 11,627 vehicles in October, up from 7,533 units a year earlier amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 30 percent on-year to 5,002 units from 7,141, while exports soared to 6,625 units from 392 on robust sales of its SUV models, it said.

Strong overseas demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs helped buoy the monthly results.

This file photo provided by Renault Samsung shows the XM3 compact SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


