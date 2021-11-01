Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Unification ministry to discuss resuming Panmunjom tours with UNC
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Monday it will begin discussions with the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) to resume tours to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom as South Korea began its "living with COVID-19" scheme meant to phase out coronavirus restrictions amid a rising vaccination rate.
Tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), were suspended in July after health authorities imposed the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 52 million population.
Financial regulators launch task force to monitor household debt
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulators said Monday that they have launched a task force to closely monitor the implementation of recent measures to curb household debt.
The task force held its inaugural meeting early in the day with officials from key financial organizations, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC).
The task force will hold such a meeting every one or two weeks going forward
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
SEOUL -- City centers in Seoul welcomed back the return of rush hour crowds Monday morning as office workers and students resumed their in-person lives under the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme aimed at bringing the nation gradually back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
South Korea activated on Monday the first of the three-stage scheme to gradually phase out coronavirus restrictions as more than 70 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated.
Korea Aerospace named preferred bidder in 877 bln won reconnaissance plane bid
SEOUL -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Monday it has been selected as the preferred bidder in the government's 877.5 billion won (US$747 million) reconnaissance plane bid.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is expected to sign the deal with KAI next month to push ahead with the project, a KAI spokesman said by phone.
(LEAD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to accept proposed visit by pope
SEOUL -- The South Korean government on Monday urged North Korea to respond positively to a suggestion that the pope visit there, expressing hope for progress in efforts to promote regional peace.
The unification ministry's statement came after Pope Francis reaffirmed his willingness to visit the North during his meeting with President Moon Jae-in at the Vatican last week.
Nuke envoys of S. Korea, China discuss end-of-war declaration for NK dialogue
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China held a videoconference Monday to discuss measures for an early resumption of the Korean peace process, including the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held the virtual talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming to explain Seoul's efforts to revive stalled dialogue with North Korea and requested Beijing's "constructive" cooperation in the peace drive, the ministry said.
(News Focus) Talk of possible shift in U.S. nuke policy rekindles questions over America's security assurances for allies
SEOUL -- Talk of the United States' possible policy shift to reduce its use of nuclear arms under the Joe Biden administration is raising anew consequential questions over the future of America's security commitments to South Korea and other allies, analysts said Monday.
With its nuclear posture review under way, the Biden team has reportedly been considering a "no-first-use" declaration, which would rule out the possibility of the U.S. launching a preemptive nuclear strike seen as a formidable deterrent against potential adversaries.
S. Korea seeks to revise steel tariff agreement with U.S. following U.S.-EU deal
SEOUL -- South Korea will push for swift consultations with the United States on steel tariffs amid concerns over negative impacts of a recent transatlantic trade deal on its exports of steel products, officials said Monday.
Last week, the U.S. announced its decision to roll back a 25 percent tariff on steel imports from the European Union and 10 percent on aluminum, which were imposed by then-President Donald Trump in 2018 under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act.
