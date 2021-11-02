Korean-language dailies

-- First day of 'With Corona' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Agreement at COP26 shows steep path (Kookmin Daily)

-- Half of houses bought by those in 20s-30s (Donga llbo)

-- Reverse crimination of children amid 'vaccine pass' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea aims to reduce NDC by 40 pct (Segye Times)

-- With Corona, With mask (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Embezzlement charges against Lee Jae-myung difficult: prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Harsh reality of delivery workers (Hankyoreh)

-- Controversies around real estate investment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 5 tln-won overseas venture capital in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 4 major S. Korean firms open offices in Washington, D.C. (Korea Economic Daily)

