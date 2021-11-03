Korean-language dailies

-- Prices of living necessities going up ... going way up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Defense minister observes Hoguk exercise, 1st time in Moon government (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu gets perfect score, other two competitors get zero points (Donga llbo)

-- 'Wipe out disgraceful real estate unearned income': Lee Jae-myung draws line against Moon government (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Debt trap' with interest bomb, self-employed on edge of cliff (Segye Times)

-- Korean universities fall behind even in Asia (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prices 3 pct, lending rates 5 pct; twisting ordinary people's backs (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Unschooled' old people more at risk of dying from COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)

-- Prices boiling hot, flow of money changing (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK to invest 61 tln won in U.S., with half into eco-friendly businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Afraid of losing votes': ruling party considering delaying taxation of virtual assets (Korea Economic Daily)

