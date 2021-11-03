Go to Contents
07:09 November 03, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prices of living necessities going up ... going way up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Defense minister observes Hoguk exercise, 1st time in Moon government (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu gets perfect score, other two competitors get zero points (Donga llbo)
-- 'Wipe out disgraceful real estate unearned income': Lee Jae-myung draws line against Moon government (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Debt trap' with interest bomb, self-employed on edge of cliff (Segye Times)
-- Korean universities fall behind even in Asia (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prices 3 pct, lending rates 5 pct; twisting ordinary people's backs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Unschooled' old people more at risk of dying from COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)
-- Prices boiling hot, flow of money changing (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK to invest 61 tln won in U.S., with half into eco-friendly businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Afraid of losing votes': ruling party considering delaying taxation of virtual assets (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Hoesik is back': After-work dinners return as restaurant curfews end (Korea Herald)
-- Korea vows to take leading role in fight against climate change (Korea Times)
-- Korea makes its emissions-cutting pledge at COP26 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

