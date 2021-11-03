(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 3)

When he was Gyeonggi governor, he defied the decision by the government and the party to restrict Chuseok holiday coronavirus relief to the bottom 88 percent income bracket and went through his plan to offer the assistance to all of the residents in the province by tapping the provincial budget. He expended more than 600 billion won ($510 million) to give 250,000 won in aid to each Gyeonggi resident in the top 12 percent bracket.