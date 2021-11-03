(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 3)

First of all, our scientists and entrepreneurs express deep concerns about the speed and implementation strategy of the government to achieve carbon neutrality. Corporate leaders are worried about the impact on our manufacturing-based industries of the over-the-top targets the government ambitiously set. Scientists also point out that it is contradictory for the government to champion carbon neutrality by excluding the use of nuclear reactors in its strategy even when South Korea has top-caliber reactor technology, arguably the most environment-friendly means of generating power without emissions. According to a recent report by the Green Technology Center under the National Research Council of Science and Technology, Korea's climate technology is in the 80 percent level of the United States, compared to the European Union (96 percent) and Japan (90 percent).