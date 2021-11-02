Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 2,000 for the second day in a row on Tuesday amid its "living with COVID-19" scheme meant to bring the country gradually back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 1,589 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 367,974, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(2nd LD) Inflation growth hits near 10-year high in Oct. amid rising oil prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest clip in almost a decade in October due to last year's low base effect and surging oil prices, data showed Tuesday, raising expectations that the central bank will hike its key rate this month.
The consumer prices rose 3.2 percent in October from a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.5 percent on-year gain in September, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold deputy-level talks on N. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- Senior officials from South Korea and the United States held talks in Washington on Monday on ways to restart dialogue with North Korea, the State Department said.
U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Jung Pak hosted a "deputy-level consultation meeting" with her South Korean counterpart, Rim Kap-soo, according to the department.
(LEAD) Moon declares South Korea's commitment to cut carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030
GLASGOW, Scotland -- President Moon Jae-in officially declared South Korea's commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 as he addressed the annual U.N. climate conference.
Moon also said South Korea will try to bring carbon emissions down on the entire Korean Peninsula by pushing for tree planting campaigns in North Korea during a keynote speech at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
SEOUL -- Russia wants to work with the two Koreas to reboot a cross-border logistics project in its Far East to promote trade and economic cooperation once pandemic-era border restrictions are lifted and inter-Korean relations improve, a senior Russian official said.
Alexei Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, called for consultations at various levels to renew the push for a proposed rail and port network linking North Korea's northeastern city of Rajin with the eastern Russian border town of Khasan.
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
SEOUL -- "Dynamite," a megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has received triple platinum certification in the United States.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed the certification on its website Monday (U.S. time), recognizing the song for achieving more than 3 million certified units in sales and streams.
The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (2 million units) and diamond (10 million units).
