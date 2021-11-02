Go to Contents
S. Korea seeks participation in Russian hydrogen project

17:00 November 02, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called Tuesday for Russia's support to ensure South Korean companies can participate in a Russian project to commercialize hydrogen as an alternative fuel source.

South Korea's Second Vice Industry Minister Park Ki-young made the request in a meeting with Alexei Chekunkov, Russian minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, in Seoul.

Chekunkov cited hydrogen as a promising area for bilateral cooperation during an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday.

The Russian minister is in South Korea for a five-day visit from Monday.

During the talks, Park said that South Korea and Russia can further expand cooperation in the liquefied natural gas and pipeline natural gas fields, as well as the development of global hydrogen supply chains, according to the ministry.

Visitors look at Hyundai Motor Co.'s hydrogen fuel cell tram during the H2 Mobility+Energy Show at the KINTEX convention center in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Sept. 8, 2021. The four-day show brought together 150 companies and research institutes from 12 countries. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

