Korea Investment Holdings Q3 net profit up 203.6 pct. to 752.8 bln won
16:14 November 02, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 752.8 billion won (US$641 million), up 203.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 417.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 321 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.5 percent to 4.33 trillion won.
The operating profit was 24.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)