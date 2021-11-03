NCT 127's third studio album becomes triple mln seller
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127's latest album has sold more than 3 million copies, its management agency said Wednesday.
According to SM Entertainment, the accumulated sales of "Sticker," the group's third full-length album released on Sept. 17, and "Favorite," a repackaged version released on Oct. 25, had come to a record 3.589 million as of Tuesday.
The number breaks down to 2.4 million for the original album and 1.17 million for the repackaged version.
"Sticker" has attracted media attention for exceeding 2 million in the number of copies sold only a week after its release.
The album has also stayed on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for six consecutive weeks, ranking No. 106 on the latest list released Tuesday (U.S. time).
