70 mln won fine finalized Samsung heir Lee over illegal propofol use
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- A 70-million won (US$59,300) fine was finalized for Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong for illegal use of propofol, an anesthetic medication, as he did not appeal the sentence, judicial sources said Wednesday.
Last week, Lee was ordered by the Seoul Central District Court to pay the fine and an additional forfeiture of 17 million won for violating the Narcotics Control Act. The fine and the forfeiture were the same as what prosecutors had demanded for Lee.
According to the sources, neither the prosecution nor the defendant filed an appeal by Tuesday, the last day of the seven-day period to challenge a court ruling in a criminal case.
The Samsung Electronics Co. vice chairman was indicted in June on charges of taking propofol for purposes other than medical treatments at a plastic surgery clinic in southern Seoul on a total of 41 occasions between January 2015 and May last year.
