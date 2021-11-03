Go to Contents
Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

10:37 November 03, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,050, the defense ministry said.

Among the new cases is a Navy officer who tested positive while in quarantine following a vacation. A civilian employee of the Army also contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.

The other cases are an officer of a military unit attached to the defense ministry, a Navy officer and two Army soldiers.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 48 are still under treatment.

This pool photo, taken on June 24, 2021, shows soliders getting COVID-19 shots at an Army unit in Goyang, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

