Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
------------------
Appeals court upholds 25-year prison sentence for man in fatal child abuse case
JEONJU, South Korea -- An appeals court on Wednesday upheld a 25-year prison sentence for a man charged with beating his 2-week-old son to death earlier this year.
The Gwangju High Court upheld the lower court ruling, convicting the 24-year-old of causing the death of his infant son by repeatedly hitting his face and legs, and throwing him against a bed at a residence in Iksan, about 180 kilometers south of Seoul, between Feb. 3-9.
-----------------
Rights watchdog advises against ban on use of mobile phones in schools
SEOUL -- The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said Wednesday it has asked a local high school to lift a ban on the use of mobile phones by students in school.
The state human rights watchdog said the ban on the use of mobile phones at the high school, whose name was withheld, infringes on its students' general right to freedom of action and freedom of communication.
-----------------
Shouting matches plague site of girl's statue as rallies resume under eased distancing rules
SEOUL --- Boisterous shouting matches plagued the site in central Seoul of a girl's statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery Wednesday as supporters and detractors of the victims resumed rallies for the first time since distancing rules were eased.
Before rallies were banned under COVID-19 rules last year, the site near Japan's Embassy had become a battleground every Wednesday, as supporters of the sexual slavery victims held a weekly "Wednesday rally" demanding an apology from Japan and conservative detractors held an opposing the protests.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks shed over 1 pct ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed more than 1 percent lower Wednesday as investors seek clues on the timeline for the tapering with the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week in focus. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 37.78 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 2,975.71 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) Kakao Pay basks in successful stock market debut
SEOUL -- South Korean mobile payment service Kakao Pay made a successful stock market debut on Wednesday, closing sharply higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price.
The payment arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, closed at 193,000 won (US$163.28), up 7.22 percent from its opening price of 180,000 won.
-----------------
N. Korea in final stage of building 10,000 apartment units in capital: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea is nearing the completion of a major housing project to construct 10,000 high-rise apartment units in its capital eight months after breaking ground, state media said Wednesday.
Cabinet Premier Kim Tok-hun visited the construction site, according to the Korean Central News Agency, which reported the construction work is "in the final stage."
