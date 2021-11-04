Go to Contents
06:58 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Climate policies void if not compulsory (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hastily made rent subsidies for young people may benefit only rich (Kookmin Daily)
-- Disruption in global supply chain affects fire trucks in Korea (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. eases pressure on chipmakers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party, government at odds over emergency relief fund (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung proposes universal relief grant, PM says gov't doesn't have capability (Chosun Ilbo)
-- The warning from 2,667 COVID-19 cases (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 105 countries agree on cutting methane emissions by 30 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Moon administration play 'power game' over relief fund (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Investors opt for 'officetel' properties as gov't regulates apartments (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai to produce GV70 EVs in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Foreign buyers latest target of real estate ire (Korea Herald)
-- 'Quarter of COVID-19 patients are teenagers' (Korea Times)
-- Covid case count spikes 68 pct to 2,667 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

