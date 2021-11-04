Korean-language dailies

-- Climate policies void if not compulsory (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hastily made rent subsidies for young people may benefit only rich (Kookmin Daily)

-- Disruption in global supply chain affects fire trucks in Korea (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. eases pressure on chipmakers (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party, government at odds over emergency relief fund (Segye Times)

-- Lee Jae-myung proposes universal relief grant, PM says gov't doesn't have capability (Chosun Ilbo)

-- The warning from 2,667 COVID-19 cases (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 105 countries agree on cutting methane emissions by 30 pct (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee Jae-myung, Moon administration play 'power game' over relief fund (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Investors opt for 'officetel' properties as gov't regulates apartments (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai to produce GV70 EVs in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

