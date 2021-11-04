Go to Contents
S. Korea, Hungary FMs discuss bilateral ties, strategic partnership

11:14 November 04, 2021

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Hungary held talks in Hungary to discuss ways to boost cooperation in various areas, with their relationship elevated to a strategic partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Budapest on Wednesday (local time), accompanying President Moon Jae-in on his state visit to the European nation.

In their summit, Moon and Hungarian President Janos Ader decided to elevate the bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in line with brisk trades and agreed to bolster ties in economy, technology and culture.

Chung and Szijjarto welcomed the elevated relationship and discussed follow-up measures to deepen comprehensive cooperation in a wide range of areas, the ministry said.

The two sides also agreed to expand exchanges between students and signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in training diplomats as a step toward warming ties, it noted.

Trade between South Korea and Hungary stood at US$3.6 billion in 2020, compared with $2.97 billion a year ago, according to Korean government data.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, sign a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in training diplomats as they meet in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 3, 2021, in this photo released by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

