In danger of relegation, Gangwon FC fire head coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Gangwon FC announced Thursday they've fired head coach Kim Byung-soo, with the K League 1 club in danger of being relegated to the lower division for next year.
Gangwon FC currently sit in 11th place among 12 teams in the top division with 38 points, five points up on last-place Gwangju FC with three matches remaining.
The worst team in the K League 1 at the season's end will be relegated to the K League 2. The 11th-ranked club will face a playoff winner from the K League 2 in the promotion-relegation playoff.
Gangwon said senior assistant coach Park Hyo-jin will serve as the caretaker boss for Sunday's match against Incheon United.
Gangwon suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Pohang Steelers last Sunday, their worst defeat since losing to Ulsan 5-0 in the season opener on March 1.
Kim was hired by Gangwon in August 2018. And in his first full campaign in 2019, Kim earned praise for pushing an entertaining brand of football dubbed "Byung-soo ball." That year, Gangwon led the K League in ball possession, pass attempts, pass completion percentage and forward pass completion percentage, while finishing third in goals.
But the coach's namesake style of play lost some luster in 2020. This year, they're in the middle of the pack in goals with 37 in 35 matches and have allowed the third-most goals with 49.
