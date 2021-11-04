Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daewoo Shipbuilding

Daewoo Shipbuilding develops virtual experience platform for ship construction

14:26 November 04, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday that it has developed a virtual experience platform for ship construction for the first time in the local shipbuilding industry.

The platform is mixed reality combining technologies of virtual reality and augmented reality, which allows for the experience of all processes of shipbuilding, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said the platform will help win more orders for ships as it will be able to show shippers virtual ships at meetings with them.

The platform will contribute to reducing the cost of ship construction as it enables workers to easily confirm information of ships under construction, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

This image provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) on Nov. 4, 2021, shows DSME's virtual experience platform for ship construction. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK